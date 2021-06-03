Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)

Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)

The Hulk urges 7.5 million people to support Vancouver Island logging protest

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo tweets support for old-growth forests to his 7.5 million Twitter followers

Hollywood A-lister Mark Ruffalo has voiced his support for old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.

On Thursday, the three-time Oscar nominee and portrayer of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tweeted a link to a Change.org petition calling for the end to old-growth logging in B.C.

Premier John Horgan and the BC NDP were tagged in the tweet.

“Join me in supporting the #FairyCreekBlockade where Indigenous Peoples & activists are stopping the logging of #OldGrowth forests in British Columbia. Sign the petition to tell @jjhorgan & @bcndp to protect these ancient forests w/ 2000 years old trees!,” Ruffalo’s tweet read.

By Friday morning, the post had accumulated more than 1,700 likes and had been retweeted 328 times.

The American-born Ruffalo has more than 7.5 million followers on Twitter. His Twitter bio describes him as “A husband, father, actor, director, & a climate justice advocate with an eye out for a better, brighter, cleaner, & more hopeful future for all of us.” Ruffalo has a history of environmental and political activism.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

READ MORE: Solidarity builds for Indigenous claims over Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

protest

Previous story
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago
Next story
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Just Posted

Safe Boating Week runs from May 22 to 28 with the May holiday weekend at the start of it. NorthCoast residents are reminded to use safe and responsible boating practices, Canadian Safe Boating Council Asia don May 19. Boats in Prince Rupert were coated in snow in April. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Boaters are reminded to be safe and responsible

Safe Boating Awareness Week and holiday weekend coincide

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at B.C. hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A Saanich man was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court for an attack during a Merville break-in and other offences in 2018. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. shooting victim offered his attacker drink, money, washroom

14-year sentence: bullet is still lodged in the victim, too dangerous to remove

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Damage is seen on a school bus after an impaired driver allegedly hit the vehicle Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Burnaby RCMP)
School bus of kids struck by suspected impaired driver in Burnaby

Mounties found a stash of illicit drugs, cash and several weapons inside of the suspect’s car

Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)
The Hulk urges 7.5 million people to support Vancouver Island logging protest

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo tweets support for old-growth forests to his 7.5 million Twitter followers

Most Read