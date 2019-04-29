‘The Simpsons’ takes heat for seal-clubbing ‘stupid Newfie’ joke

Canadian-themed episode aired last weekend

From left, Bart, Homer, Maggie, Marge and Lisa from “The Simpsons.” (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fox via AP)

The hotly anticipated Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons” has opened a can of worms in the country’s easternmost province for a gag depicting its people as seal-clubbing “stupid Newfies.”

The episode, co-written by Canadian Tim Long, features a segment where the character Ralph Wiggum shouts “I’m a Newfie” before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.

READ MORE: 'Simpsons' producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

The term “Newfie” is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

The clip was widely shared on social media as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians shared opinions on the joke, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.

Comedian Mark Critch of CBC’s satirical news show “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” tweeted about the joke to call it “the lamest, least-interesting ‘Newfie’ joke I’ve heard.”

In 2013, “The Simpsons” co-creator Sam Simon visited the province with actor Pamela Anderson to offer a $1 million incentive to help buy out sealing licences.

The Canadian Press

