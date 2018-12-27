Paramedics revive a man overdosing on Yale Road downtown Chilliwack in June 2017. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Illicit drug overdoses were the cause behind 1,380 deaths so far this year in B.C., according to the Coroners Service.

That’s roughly four deaths per day between January and November.

The new data detailing the number of fatal overdoses, released Thursday, highlights the continuing concern of illicit fentanyl wreaking havoc on all corners of the province. This year, there has only been one less death than in 2017, when B.C. saw the most fatal overdoses in its history.

READ MORE: Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

According to finished investigations and autopsies performed between January and September, fentanyl was found in 85 per cent of all deaths, compared to 82 per cent in 2017.

Rates of overdoses were highest in the Lower Mainland, Northern Interior, Thompson Cariboo and Okanagan.

Overdose deaths by city
Infogram

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria have seen the most deaths, totalling 361, 195 and 85, respectively.

READ MORE: New in-depth report sheds light on who in BC is dying of drug overdoses

READ MORE: Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact, Stats Canada data shows

No deaths occurred at safe consumption or overdose prevention sites.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. now home to more than 5 million people

Just Posted

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

MLA Jennifer Rice on the political year ahead

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says four years in opposition was good… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: A Christmas of hard knocks and helping hands

By Janet Rigg Happy solstice, Merry Christmas, and happy Festivus for the… Continue reading

In Pictures: Happy Haida Gwaii holidays

Holiday spirit shone all over Haida Gwaii in the lead-up to Christmas,… Continue reading

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Sex abuse crisis threatens Pope’s legacy

Pope Francis used his year-end homily to focus on the scandals that came to light this year

B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

In 2018, province effectively surrenders authority over new sites

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018

E-Comm has released its top 10 worst 911 calls this year, mainly centres around consumer complaints

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

What the cherry tree mishap in northern B.C. cost the federal government

Cost breakdown for cutting down Prince Rupert’s cherry trees and the apology

Family of wrestler who cut dreads won’t seek legal action

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19

Canadian man’s appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case is reportedly in an appeal phase, after being previously convicted

B.C. now home to more than 5 million people

Population crossed 5-million threshold sometime between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2018

Most Read