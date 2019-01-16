Theresa May wins no-confidence vote after Brexit deal rejection

UK PM can keep her job, after House of Commons voted 325-306

  Jan. 16, 2019
A computer screen shows news about the Brexit with Prime Minister Theresa May as a broker watches his screens at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has survived a no-confidence vote called after May’s Brexit deal was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers.

The House of Commons expressed confidence in the government by 325 votes to 306, meaning May can remain in office.

Had the government lost, Britain would have faced an election within weeks while preparing to leave the European Union on March 29.

Despite the reprieve, May faces a monumental struggle to find a way out of her country’s Brexit impasse. She has until Monday to come up with a new blueprint for Britain’s EU exit after the deal she reached with the EU went down to a crushing defeat in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage listens at the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit, Wednesday, Jan.16, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

