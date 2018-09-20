Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Police are looking for a crafty thief and his pregnant companion, after the couple escaped detection in a break and enter by claiming the woman was going into labor.

Princeton RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said two people were returning to their home on Highway 3 Monday afternoon and encountered a strange car in the driveway.

The man said he was changing a tire, and his wife was in labor. He asked for the location of the nearest hospital.

Before the homeowners realized their garage and shed had been broken into, the couple fled.

A hydraulic car jack was stolen, and a generator was moved.

The victims drove out looking for the suspect vehicle – a four door grey Honda Accord – and located it on Highway 5A.

However the driver of that car took off at high speed, said Parsons.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-295-6911.

Most Read