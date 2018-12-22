Thousands across B.C.’s south coast still without power

More than 50,000 remain in the dark on Vancouver Island and about 12,000 in the Lower Mainland

BC Hydro personnel working on downed trees and power lines after Thursday’s severe storm (BC Hydro photo)

Thousands are still without power across B.C.’s south coast after Thursday’s storm damaged buildings and downed trees and power poles.

BC Hydro said in a statement Saturday morning that 800 field personnel are working to repair the damage, which includes 1,100 spans of wire, 300 poles, 550 cross arms and 170 transformers.

Roughly 60,000 customers remain without power across Vancouver Island. Winds are forecast to continue until end of day, according to Environment Canada.

This morning's #BCStorm power outage breakdown:

– ~63,000 still w/out power on Vancouver Island

– 15,000 in Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast

Good news though: @environmentca

forecasting that winds will easy by end of day. https://t.co/awjPfqQKsk — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 22, 2018

The hardest hit area from one of B.C.’s most severe storms in recent history was Duncan, where BC Hydro said that hundreds of trees are on power lines and roads are littered with trees.

Meanwhile, about 12,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast remain without power.

“Due to the extent of the damage, many customers will be without power throughout the day and for some customers it could be a couple of days,” BC Hydro said.

More than 530,000 customers have gotten their power back over the past few days, BC Hydro said.

