Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police seized $75,000 worth of stolen goods including 3,200 pounds of rice from a Langley warehouse on June 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Police have recovered $75,000 worth of stolen goods, including 3,200 pounds of rice, from a Lower Mainland warehouse.

Burnaby RCMP said in a statement Tuesday (July 14) that the investigation began with the theft of a large shipping container of rice.

On May 10 officers received a report that a container full of rice, worth an estimated $20,000, had been stolen from a business in South Burnaby.

READ ALSO: Langley thieves make off with $10,000 worth of remote control cars

In mid-June, police received a tip that some of the stolen rice was being sold online and in public.

Further investigation led police to a warehouse in Langley.

On June 26, police executed a search warrant at the Langley warehouse and found the rice, along with 26 pallets of sandals, 400 packages of paper towels, a “large quantity” of toilet paper and diapers, a crate of ammunition, and more than $1,500 cash.

READ ALSO: Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

Burnaby RCMP Insp. Matt Toews called it “a stock pile of stolen goods on a commercial scale.”

No charges have been laid.

