Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Nass Valley

Nisga’a Nation under strict safety protocols since possible COVID-19 exposure at memorial services

The Nisga’a Nation has issued strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols following a potential COVID-19 case in the Nass Valley. (File photo)

Three COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Nass Valley.

The cases were identified from tests that were conducted over the weekend of Aug. 29, according to a press release from the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority.

The Nisga’a Nation has been under strict COVID-19 safety protocols since Aug. 29 when the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority first learned that there may have been a possible COVID-19 exposure at several events that were held between Aug. 21 and Aug. 25.

Those events were a procession, the memorial service, the funeral and a settlement feast for the late Dr. Joseph Gosnell, a pillar of the Nisga’a community who was instrumental in negotiating the landmark treaty that solidified self-governance and land ownership for the Nisga’a nation.

Attendees of the services are under a mandatory 14-day self-isolation order from the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority.

The Nisga’a Valley Health Authority is working with Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority to co-ordinate a response, according to a joint press release issued by the three organizations Sept. 1.

More to come.


