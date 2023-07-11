Three men arrested after foot chase on B.C. waterfront promenade

Three men were arrested after White Rock RCMP received 911 calls about a group of males brandishing weapons and making threats toward the public with knives on Saturday (July 8). (Aaron Hinks file photo)

Three men were arrested after a foot chase on the White Rock promenade on Friday, after RCMP received reports of a group of males with weapons, making threats toward the public.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, White Rock RCMP received 911 calls reporting a dangerous situation involving a group of males, brandishing knives and making threats towards the public with knives.

White Rock RCMP beach patrol officers were on foot nearby and gave chase along the promenade.

After a short foot pursuit, three males were arrested and their knives seized.

“This dangerous situation could have had a very different outcome. Fortunately, due to calls from the public and quick response by officers, no one was injured in this incident,” said White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears in a release.

“Having officers on foot on the promenade when this occurred helped in the quick identification and arrest of these suspects.”

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP asking residents’ thoughts on policing

She noted that foot patrol officers are more common this time of year.

“Throughout the summer months, we will regularly have a visible police presence on foot and bicycles to support our regular patrols.”

Two youth males, were released from police custody with conditions and future court dates, into the care of their parents/guardians.

An adult male who is known to police was held for court and released on court-imposed conditions with a court date of Sept. 13, 2023.

“We thank the witnesses who called, provided descriptions and statements to police. If you witnessed what occurred and have yet to speak to police, or have CCTV or dashcam footage please call 778-545-4800 and quote file number 2023-4053,” Sears said.

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockRCMP