Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

A three-year-old girl was killed in farm accident in Delta earlier this week.

Details are few, but the BC Coroners Service is investigating the child’s death, which happened on March 13.

READ MORE: Two-year-old Mission girl dies after she was found unresponsive in pool

READ MORE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a ‘tragic accident’

“I don’t have any other details to share at this time, but know that our investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death,” spokesperson Andy Watson told Black Press Media.

Delta police declined to comment, saying the matter fell to the coroner.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeBC said she did not have any information to share, but staff are looking into it.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago
Next story
Masset students stage school walkout as part of global protest

Just Posted

Masset students stage school walkout as part of global protest

Students of Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary marched for climate justice on March 14

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Follows decision by Nathan Cullen to retire from politics

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Fashion Fridays: Rocking overalls

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

Most Read