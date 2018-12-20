Black Press Files

Three-year-old run over in Prince George parking lot

One tire of an SUV drove completely over the child’s mid-section

  • Dec. 20, 2018 10:20 a.m.
A three-year-old who was run over by an SUV in Prince George should fully recover, police say.

First responders were called to car crash involving a toddler in a strip mall parking lot near Massey Drive at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

It appeared the driver of an SUV had bypassed a meridian and gone against the flow of traffic to enter the parking lot.

The child had been standing near a parent who was tending to a younger child when they were hit.

Police said one tire drove completely over the three-year-old’s mid-section.

“The child was transported to hospital for treatment and, miraculously, is expected to fully recover,” said the news release.

READ MORE: Family pleads again for witnesses in B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

The driver remained on scene. Alcohol was not a factor and charges are expected.

The Prince George RCMP reminds all drivers to slow down and take extra precaution in parking lots.

“Pedestrians and vehicles share parking lots,” said Sgt. Matt LaBelle. “This incident should never have occurred, and we could have had a far more tragic ending.”


