Rain fell across the Okanagan last night for the first time in 45 days. Image Credit: Contributed

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Thunderstorms in the forecast across much of B.C.’s southern Interior has sparked a special weather alert by Environment Canada, warning of flash floods and heavy rain.

The national weather agency said Thursday that the risk of localized flooding is expected to begin tonight, as a low-pressure system develops over the southwest Interior, bringing widespread showers and embedded storms.

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary across the region, ranging between 10 to 20 millimetres, while areas hit with thunderstorms will see as much as 30 millimetres.

Rain showers will continue into Saturday, before becoming scattered later that day as the system weakens.

