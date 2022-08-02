Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire

Following Aug. 2 incident, RCMP have identified a suspect, but haven’t located him

The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One of Nanaimo’s Tim Hortons coffee shops is expected to be closed for months after being set on fire in the early-morning hours today.

Several witnesses saw the blaze spreading at the Northfield Road café at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the flames “before they could do extensive damage.” According to a police press release, most of the fire damage was to the exterior, but there was “significant water damage” to the interior, as well.

“It appears the fire started near the front doors and then spread along the wooden beams to the top of the building,” noted the release.

Police note that they are following up on report of other suspicious fires in the area the same morning, including one outside the Super Save Gas Station at Bowen and Northfield roads and the Waves Car Wash on Northfield.

O’Brien said witnesses were able to provide information that have pointed RCMP to a suspect; however, that individual hasn’t yet been located despite police patrols in the area.

The suspect was described as a man about 5-foot-10 with a scruffy beard, who was wearing a black shirt and white patterned shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26537.

