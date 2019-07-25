Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine talks to media on July 25, 2019, as police continue their manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, wanted in the killing of Leonard Dyck and in connection to two other deaths in northern B.C. (AP photo)

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

RCMP, specialized police officers and other investigators from across the country were in northern Manitoba Thursday, as the hunt for two suspected killers from Port Alberni continued.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were last seen Monday in Gillam, Man., a remote town in the northern part of the province. They are facing one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Leonard dyck, a lecturer from the University of B.C. whose body was found at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also wanted in the double homicide of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler, two tourists found dead after being shot near their van along the Alaska Highway, 50 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs on July 15. They have not been charged in those deaths.

RCMP announced Thursday that investigators believe the two Port Alberni teens are still in northern Manitoba, but have faced challenges in searching foe the pair through difficult terrain, thick bush and swamps.

Here is what we know so far:

