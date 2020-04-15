FILE. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

A 25-year-old Coquitlam woman has been arrested after allegedly coughing at a grocery store clerk who did not let her buy extra tissues.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said they were called to the 1400 block of Parkway Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m. Monday by a grocery store worker. The worker said a customer had coughed at them after they did not allow the woman to purchase more than the store’s maximum amount of tissue paper.

“This is a great example of why we need to keep perspective, take a breath, and treat essential workers like grocery store clerks with the respect they deserve,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Whether you deliberately cough on police, hospital workers, or grocery clerks, abuse or assaults against essential workers will not be tolerated.”

Police reviewed video and spoke to witnesses before arresting the woman at her home. She was released but must appear in court on July 13.

READ MORE: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO
Next story
Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

Just Posted

Sandspit cycle studio donates Easter dinners to isolated seniors

Gale Force Indoor Cycle used Karma class proceeds to buy ‘all the fixings’ for 15 seniors

BC Ferries suspends direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy for summer 2020

Customers with reservations on affected sailings will be notified by mid-May

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

VIDEO: Queen Charlotte clothier surprises Haida Gwaii families as the Easter Bunny

Jackie Decembrini of Charlisle Clothiers dressed up to hand out gifts on Easter Sunday

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO

Comprehensive world news update on the COVID-19 crisis

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Most Read