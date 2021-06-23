RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Toddler falls from second-storey window, sparking safety reminder from Burnaby RCMP

Child was taken to hospital for treatment but wasn’t seriously injured

Mounties are urging parents to toddler-proof their windows during this heatwave after a 14-month-old boy fell from the second storey on Sunday (June 20).

Burnaby RCMP said they were called to Arcola Street near Sperling Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after witnesses saw a child fall from a window on the second floor.

Police believe the boy climbed onto furniture before getting to the window, which did not have a screen and was open due to the hot weather, and falling out.

The toddler was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured in the fall.

“In this case it just took a moment for the child to fall, while a parent had briefly stepped out of the room. As the weather heats up, we are urging all parents and families to do a safety assessment in their own home,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“We want to prevent this from happening to another family this summer. The hot weather we are experiencing right now provides a perfect opportunity to evaluate window safety.”

According to Fraser Health, there are a few ways to make homes and windows more secure with young kids around:

  • Move household items away from windows to discourage children from climbing to peer out.
  • Don’t underestimate a child’s mobility; children begin climbing before they can walk.
  • Toddlers may use anything as a step stool to get higher.
  • Be aware that window screens will not prevent children from falling through – they keep bugs out, not children in.
  • Install window guards on windows above the ground level. These act as a gate in front of the window.
  • Install window and door safety locks so that they cannot open more than 10 centimetres (four inches).
  • Talk to your children about the dangers of opening and playing near windows, particularly on upper floors of the home.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises
Next story
More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

Just Posted

Northwest cancer patients in medical trials may soon have access to follow-ups closer to home. Dr. Rob Olson stands in front of a linear accelerator at the BC Cancer - Prince George centre. The machine is used to deliver SABR treatment to clinical trial patients. (Photo: supplied)
Pilot project brings access to care closer to home for north coast cancer patients

CVSE officer checking out all the trucks before the convoy, which started at Riverlodge Recreational Centre in Kitimat BC and finished at the George Little Park in Terrace BC. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
VIDEO: Kitimat truck drivers rally together in honour of 215 bodies discovered at Kamloops Residential School

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Department of Oceans and Fisheries has announced as of July 19 chinook salmon is not to be fished in certain areas in BC tidal waters until July. Spring chinook salmon are seen swimming. (Photo courtesy Michael Humling, US Fish & Wildlife Service)
Chinook Salmon limits set to zero in some BC tidal waters