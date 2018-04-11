PHOTO SUBMITTED A TOILET TALE On Thursday evening, Mayor Peter Waterman received a toilet on his doorstep as part of a Summerland Secondary School Dry Grad fundraiser.

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

On Thursday evening, Mayor Peter Waterman received a toilet on his driveway, from the Summerland Secondary School Dry Grad “Toilet Fairy.”

The toilet is part of a fundraising initiative from the dry grad students.

Recipients may purchase “toilet insurance” to have the toilet removed and given to someone else.

This is not the first time things have been left at Waterman’s home. Last year, dead rats were left at his doorstep anonymously, in response to decisions he or his council have made.

RELATED: Summerland mayor receives dead rats

However, Waterman said the toilet, unlike the earlier items, made him smile.

The toilet fundraiser has also been used by dry grad classes in past years.

“I didn’t realize it was such a tradition,” Waterman said.

Dena Knowles, a parent coordinating the Dry Grad efforts this year, said the toilet fundraiser was used by a class two years ago.

This year, it started on April 1 and since that time, toilets have been placed at various homes in the community.

She said the fundraiser was meant as a light-hearted way to support the graduating students.

“It’s all in good fun and good spirits,” Knowles said. “There’s no malice whatsoever.”

She added that some people have called the dry grad committee to ask if a toilet could be placed on their front yard as well.

Others preferred to have the toilet removed and given to someone else.

Waterman purchased $30 worth of “toilet insurance” from the dry grads and had the toilet delivered to Dave Stathers, a teacher at the high school.

Knowles said people can have one of the colourful toilets delivered to a home of a friend for a donation of $20. To contact the Toilet Fairy, call 250-487-9133.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Calgary truck company owner ‘sorry’ for hockey bus crash
Next story
DNA sketch aims to crack 30-year-old murder case of B.C. students

Just Posted

Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

Regional district news in brief

NCRD discusses Peel Inlet cabins, school group ferry fares, and the Haida Gwaii soccer league

Prince Rupert man dies after sinking of the Western Commander

Clyde Dudoward dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

Province gives $300,000 to Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance

Money intended for outreach and partnership-building with stakeholders

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

Most Read