Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A woman who protested topless onstage at the Juno Awards in Edmonton in March says she has agreed to pay a $600 fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. A woman who protested topless onstage at the Juno Awards in Edmonton in March says she has agreed to pay a $600 fine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Topless protester at Juno Awards pleads guilty to trespassing, agrees to pay fine

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, walked onto the stage during Avril Lavigne introduction

A woman who protested topless onstage at the Juno Awards in Edmonton in March says she has agreed to pay a $600 fine.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, says she pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing.

The environmental activist, who initially faced a charge of mischief, walked onto the Junos stage while Canadian musician Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

Messages written on the protester’s bare torso read “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

Hatherly says $100 of her fine will go to a victims support group.

She says the timing of her fine is interesting, with the Alberta provincial election having wrapped up on Monday.

“Why would I wanna give $500 to this province that literally just elected an oil lobbyist while a third of the province is on fire?” she said in a phone interview, referring to Premier Danielle Smith. “What do they want my money for? Do they need to throw it in the fire?”

The activist, who is involved with a climate advocacy group called On2Ottawa, says they are planning more action.

“It’s only May, and how much of this country is actually on fire right now?” she says. “People are not paying attention and I definitely don’t think the work is over.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$600 wheel of Gouda cheese stolen in Greater Victoria; police look for suspect
Next story
Kelowna’s tent city garners national attention after Poilievre tweet

Just Posted

Shames Mountain, just west Terrace, is partnering with three students to upgrade the solar pannels atop the caretaker’s home, part of a program that gets post-secondary schools involved in local clean energy projects. (Shames Mountain/Facebook)
Shames Mountain partners with students to install solar panels, reduce emissions

Metlkatla First Nation celebrated the official re-opening of the Wilderness Trail on May 25, after storm damage closed it more than five years ago. (Photo: PRPA website)
Metlakatla Wilderness Trail reopening celebrated near Prince Rupert

A Kaleb Dahlgren number 16 hockey jersey, worn by the Humboldt crash survivor, was the highest auctioned bid of the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association in partnership with Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, evening gala on May 27. The jersey scored the winning $8,000 bid. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press)
Humboldt Broncos jersey scores $8,000 at minor hockey & hospital auction in Prince Rupert

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced more than $7 million in transportation funding for the BC Bus North program on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$7.75M secures BC Bus North and other transportation programs until 2027