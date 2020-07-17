(The Canadian Press)

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

A second House of Commons committee is to begin probing the aborted deal between the federal government and WE Charity to run a massive student-volunteering program.

WE gave up running the $912-million program amid controversy over hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees the WE organization paid to members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family for appearances at WE events.

Conservatives on the Commons ethics committee say they’ll be seeking copies of all records related to any speaking appearances involving Trudeau, his wife, his mother and his brother.

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret, a mental-health advocate, for events between 2016 and 2020, and Justin Trudeau has never been paid anything.

READ MORE: Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

Yesterday, the Commons finance committee heard from Youth Minister Bardish Chagger and senior public servants about how the arrangement with WE came together after Trudeau announced plans in April for a volunteering program for students who couldn’t find work this summer because of COVID-19.

That committee heard WE pitched the government on a different but related project days before the announcement, and officials saw the group’s connections with young people as vital to making the government’s program work.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths
Next story
Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii communities receive funding for flood risk assessment

Queen Charlotte, Port Clements, Masset, Tlell and Sandspit will benefit from nearly $500,000

Family of woman missing from Haida Gwaii since March raising money for reward

GoFundMe, Facebook pages raising reward money for information on disappearance of Shaylanna Lewis

‘There’s hope in sight’: Stretch of sunny weather expected on Haida Gwaii

‘Great looking forecast beginning Saturday’; dry weather could continue until July 25

More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales at OMVC Food Fishing Derby

Derby weigh-in took place July 5 at CBI Fisheries in Masset; prizes awarded for largest catch

Carsen Gray set to launch first children’s book co-created with mom Lynn Hughan

Gray, Hughan launch ‘Twelve Months of Fun on Haida Gwaii with Mattie and Jojo’ on July 23

VIDEO: Masset Dance Troupe presents beachfront ‘promenade performance’

Troupe performed ‘A Mid Summer Day’s Dream’ for family, friends on July 4 and 5

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

COVID-19 threat resulted in huge community response in Terrace area

“We found a job for everybody,” says key organizer

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

Most Read