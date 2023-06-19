Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 19, 2023. Conservative members of Parliament joined other parties to vote in favour of a bill that enshrines into law the federal government’s long-term commitment to the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Tories vote in favour of bill enshrining long-term funding for child-care system

Liberals earmarked $30 billion over five years in 2021 budget to set up national child-care program

Conservative members of Parliament joined other parties to vote in favour of a bill that enshrines the federal government’s long-term commitment to a Canada-wide early learning and child-care system.

The Liberals introduced the bill late last year as part of an effort to ensure that future federal governments would continue providing child-care funding to provinces.

The bill, which passed unanimously, also creates a national advisory council on early learning and child care.

The Liberal government earmarked $30 billion over five years in the 2021 budget to set up a long-promised national child-care program.

Agreements between Ottawa and the provinces and territories, most of which are helmed by conservative premiers, aim to reduce child-care fees to $10 a day, on average, by 2026.

The bill also has to pass in the Senate before it can become law.

