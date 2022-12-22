An Air Canada aircraft is de-iced at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An Air Canada aircraft is de-iced at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather

Toronto expecting plummeting temperatures, a flash freeze and blizzard-like conditions Friday

A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.

Environment Canada says Toronto’s storm will begin today with rain or snow followed by plummeting temperatures, a potential flash freeze and blizzard-like conditions Friday.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has cautioned it could affect operations, while Environment Canada warns of possible extensive power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

It follows days of heavy snow and extreme cold in Vancouver that severely impaired airport operations, prompting the airport to halt all incoming international arrivals until Friday morning so congestion on the tarmac could be cleared.

While there was some reprieve in Vancouver Wednesday, the airport says it’s doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today and pledges to provide detailed information before the system arrives.

Hundreds of Air Canada and WestJet flights have been grounded since Sunday and other affected airports include those in Victoria and Calgary.

RELATED: Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US

RELATED: B.C. snowfall no winter wonderland for Vancouver’s poor and homeless, says advocate

Air TravelSevere weather

Previous story
Fraud costs B.C. non-profit organization $600,000
Next story
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US

Just Posted

Connie Munsen, grief support facilitator with Prince Rupert District Hospice Society, on Dec. 15, reminds those who are grieving or not feeling very festive to be kind to themselves and set boundaries for better mental wellness during the holidays. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Hospice Society says feeling blue may be right for you during the holidays

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

View from a dock in Masset, B.C., on Haida Gwaii. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
B.C. seeks feedback on coastal marine strategy

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George