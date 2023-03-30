The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training to its members. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training to its members. (Black Press Media file photo)

Trade union B.C.’s first to offer naloxone kits to construction workers

Kits are being offered in Victoria through the B.C. Construction Industry Rehab Plan

The Carpenters’ Regional Council Local 1598 in Victoria is providing free naloxone kits and training for its members.

The council said they are the first craft union in the province to take this step.

The kits are being offered through the B.C. Construction Industry Rehab Plan.

The Victoria office was chosen to pilot this initiative after union members took action because of the high number of opioid deaths in construction.

“It’s just a matter of time in this industry before you know someone who’s died from an overdose,” said union representative Matt Carlow in a news release. “It seems like not long before you know more than you can count.”

According to the Construction Industry Rehab Plan, a large number of people who have died in the opioid crisis are construction workers and that number has gone up significantly in the past five years.

READ MORE: Nearly 7 British Columbians died a day from toxic drugs in January

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Constructionopioid deaths

Previous story
FRAUD IN B.C.: Millions vanished from roadbuilder at centre of lengthy fraud investigation
Next story
Trump indicted, becomes 1st ex-president charged with crime: lawyer

Just Posted

Connected Coast, a project co-managed by CityWest and the Strathcona Regional District, constructed shore infrastructure to connect to a subsea fibre optic cable in Tlell in December 2021. (Photo: Connected Coast website)
Connected Coast looking to build a back-up cable to Haida Gwaii

A view of the waterfront from Daajing Giids in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids to provide update on wastewater treatment plans

RCMP arrive at the 44.5 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on March 29 to execute a warrant obtained following an incident in which a Coastal GasLink worker was allegedly swarmed by a group of masked individuals on March 26. (Yintah Access video screen capture)
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker

Improvements to the Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant are part of a three-year plan to return it and next-door Skeena Sawmills sawmill back to profitability. (Staff photo)
Terrace backs bid for Skeena Sawmills provincial aid package