Trans Mountain pipeline expansion support up in B.C. but down in Alberta: poll

A new poll says more than half of British Columbians and two-thirds of Albertans believe the federal government was right to re-approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The online survey by Research Co. found that 54 per cent of British Columbians and 67 per cent of Albertans agree with the decision. In B.C., that’s up three percentage points from a similar poll in July 2022, but down two points in Alberta.

Four years ago, the federal government approved the Trans Mountain expansion project, which is a twinning of the original pipeline that would run between Strathcona County near Edmonton all the way to Burnaby. The original 1,150-kilometre Trans Mountain Pipeline was built in 1953.

The proportion of British Columbians who think the provincial government should stop the project has dropped to 28 per cent from 41 per cent in a June 2019 survey. In the province, support for the project is highest in Northern B.C. at 62 per cent, followed by 61 per cent in Southern B.C., 58 per cent in the Fraser Valley, 53 per cent in Metro Vancouver and 52 per cent on Vancouver Island.

In Alberta, support is between 67 and 68 per cent throughout the province.

Both provinces also believe the pipeline will “create hundreds of jobs for residents of their province,” with 79 per cent in Alberta and 71 per cent in B.C.

But the public is “decidedly more skeptical about the effect the pipeline will have on fuel costs. Thirty-seven per cent in Alberta and 36 per cent in B.C. expect lower gas prices as a result of the project’s re-approval.

A quarter of Albertans and more than a third of British Columbians believe the pipeline expansion threatens the health and safety of residents.

Research Co. says the results are based on an online study conducted from June 10 to 12 among 800 adults in each province.

