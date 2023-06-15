‘Transformed’ BC Ferries terminal restaurant opens with new menu

People who like to eat before getting on a ferry in Greater Victoria now have more options.

A three-month makeover has “transformed” the Lands End Café into a “modern-style” cafe, according to BC Ferries, designed to enhance the customer experience for the over 3.5 million people who depart through the terminal each year.

The renovation upgraded ovens, coffee machines and the service counter, allowing for food and beverage options that are “more diverse with less wait time for customers,” said a news release.

Digital boards now display the new Lands End Café menu, which is comparable to the Arbutus Coffee Bar on the Spirit Class vessels, and will also offer ice cream, soup, and hot cereal.

In the past year, the café recorded nearly a quarter-million transactions and close to $2 million in sales, including more than 125,000 cups of coffee, nearly 20,000 sandwiches, and over 13,000 soft serve ice creams. The last major renovation to the Lands End Café was almost 20 years ago in 2004.

A pop-up café had been operating for the past three months during construction.

“BC Ferries thanks its customers for their patience while the company was busy making improvements to the facility,” said the release.

