An aerial shot of BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

An aerial shot of BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Transformed’ BC Ferries terminal restaurant opens with new menu

Restaurant was closed for three months

People who like to eat before getting on a ferry in Greater Victoria now have more options.

A three-month makeover has “transformed” the Lands End Café into a “modern-style” cafe, according to BC Ferries, designed to enhance the customer experience for the over 3.5 million people who depart through the terminal each year.

The renovation upgraded ovens, coffee machines and the service counter, allowing for food and beverage options that are “more diverse with less wait time for customers,” said a news release.

Digital boards now display the new Lands End Café menu, which is comparable to the Arbutus Coffee Bar on the Spirit Class vessels, and will also offer ice cream, soup, and hot cereal.

In the past year, the café recorded nearly a quarter-million transactions and close to $2 million in sales, including more than 125,000 cups of coffee, nearly 20,000 sandwiches, and over 13,000 soft serve ice creams. The last major renovation to the Lands End Café was almost 20 years ago in 2004.

A pop-up café had been operating for the past three months during construction.

“BC Ferries thanks its customers for their patience while the company was busy making improvements to the facility,” said the release.

READ MORE: ‘Complete misery’: BC Ferries passenger pushes for Swartz Bay rain shelters

BCFerries

Previous story
Vancouver Island father dies after falling from bunkbed in Guatemala
Next story
Vancouver Police ‘committed’ to using body cameras after Myles Gray inquest

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead

One of three stages at the ValhallaFest grounds during set up on June 11. (Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel)
Terrace’s ValhallaFest returns for 5th year with 42 acts

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes

Cheslatta Chief Carrier Sekani Family Services’ board president Corrina Leween speaks at the Tachick Lake ground breaking ceremony for a new detox and healing centre. (Photo courtesy, Carrier Sekani Family Services)
Carrier Sekani breaks ground on detox and healing centre