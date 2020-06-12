Transport Canada approves more than $1 million for Masset Airport runway lighting

FILE - An Air North Boeing 737 jet makes its first landing of the 2019 season at Masset’s airport. At the regular meeting on Monday, May 25, 2020, the Village of Masset council authorized the chief administrative officer to execute an Agreement for Runway Lighting Rehabilitation, with a maximum contribution of $1,201,163 from Transport Canada. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Transport Canada has approved more than $1 million in funding for Masset’s municipal airport.

At the regular meeting on May 25, the Village of Masset council authorized chief administrative officer Trevor Jarvis to execute an Agreement for Runway Lighting Rehabilitation, with a maximum contribution of $1,201,163 from Transport Canada.

The funding agreement was approved through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, which has been funding improvement projects for regional airports since 1995.

Jarvis told the Observer the funding agreement was approved on March 4 and the village had submitted the application over a year ago.

He said he was working on a tender package for the associated work, which consists of replacing the lighting that goes up and down the runway at the airport as well as the underground wiring.

“We’re starting to see deterioration of that wiring,” he said, adding that it would have been installed several decades ago.

Asked if the village will be contributing funds to the project, Jarvis said that will be depend on the cost of the forthcoming tender.

According to the Transport Canada Airports Capital Assistance Program webpage, the government has invested more than $785.9 million for 904 projects at 182 airports.

