Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to a train derailment near the Alberta border.

According to Roxanne Daoust, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board, until the investigators are on scene, which is east of Field, B.C. she cannot release any more information.

The Review has also reached out to CP Rail for more information.

Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The site of the incident is not yet confirmed, but it is near Trail. (Google maps)

Previous story
Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended
Next story
Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

Just Posted

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate last year

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Most Read