Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TIMES-CHRONICLE

A U.S. lawyer facing charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle guns into Canada at the Osoyoos Port of Entry is going to wait a little longer for his day in court.

Shawn Bertram Jensen, 60, a practising lawyer in Washington State, is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code for allegedly possessing a loaded, restricted Ruger .22 handgun and an unloaded Colt AR15 SP1 rifle at the Osoyoos border entry on Oct. 25, according to court documents.

He faces one charge of smuggling goods into Canada and one count of making false or deceptive statement relating to import of goods at the border under the Customs Act. Jensen also faces multiple counts of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm without a license or registration under the Criminal Code.

On Nov. 2, defence counsel Wayne Jenson asked for a delay of the scheduled four-day trial, originally set for Nov. 17.

Jensen is an American citizen who resides in Washington, and with the closure of the Canada/U.S. border extended last week, Jenson applied to delay the trial due to 14-day self-isolation requirements.

Back-up trial dates were booked for February 2021 when the trial was initially scheduled.

Crown counsel noted attending a trial would be considered “essential travel,” under current quarantine measures, but also said Jensen would be required to quarantine for 14 days. Crown did not oppose the application to delay the trial.

The application to move the trial dates was granted by Judge Andrew Tam in provincial court in Penticton Monday.

US Travel

