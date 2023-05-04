Trigon Pacific awards $71 M contract for Berth 2 Beyond Carbon project in Prince Rupert

A $71 million contract has been awarded to PPM Civil Constructors ULC (PPMCC) for the construction of the Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) project, Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. announced on May 3.

The first of its kind in Canada, purpose-built marine infrastructure, will be operational in 2027. It will handle low-carbon energy exports such as ammonia and hydrogen fuel through the multi-commodity bulk and liquefied gas export terminal, which is a key link between Western Canadian commodity producers and their Asia-Pacific customers.

“The world is transitioning and so are we,” Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon, said. “Canada is exceptionally well-positioned to supply the Asia-Pacific with emerging fuels such as ammonia, and we are putting the necessary pieces in place to transform our terminal and Prince Rupert, into a low-carbon energy export hub.”

The B2BC project is funded by a $75 million grant through the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Neil Williams, president of PPMCC, said the region will reap economic benefits from the project, including “excellent employment opportunities for the foreseeable future.”

“Delivering projects of this magnitude while maintaining a focus on safety, the community, and the environment – these are absolute priorities of ours,” he said, adding the company is “honoured” to carry out such operations in Ts’msyen Territory.

Ammonia is produced and transported around the world in large volumes mainly for agricultural use, Trigon stated in a press release. It contains no carbon and is an efficient means of transporting hydrogen that can be extracted from it.

“Its potential as a clean-burning energy source is becoming increasingly clear … firing of ammonia in existing power generating stations is an important part of national decarbonization strategies in Japan and South Korea,” the media statement reads.

Trigon is commending recent announcements from Japan that Kansai Electric Power and Atco will start a full-scale feasibility study to develop the clean fuels supply chain. This will be known as the North Pacific Green Export Corridor, running across Canada and through Prince Rupert. Additionally pleasing is the announcement that Namikata Terminal in Imbari City is being researched as a hub for ammonia fuel production.

“With the federal government’s recent budget supporting the development of new low-carbon projects, these announcements are yet more important milestones along the path to advance Canadian and global efforts to achieve a net zero future,” Booker said.

“We’re very encouraged by the collaborative approach that’s being taken in Canada and Japan, and by the commitment to moving quickly – it’s good news for all of us who want Canada to become a leader in tomorrow’s net-zero energy economy,” the Trigon CEO said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist