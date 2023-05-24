Trigon Pacific Terminals CEO Rob Booker stands with Port Edward Mayor Kunt Bjorndal and Fire Chief Jason Geishbrecht after a $75,000 to the district for a new fire truck. (Photo: Supplied)

Trigon Pacific invests $75 K into new fire truck for Port Edward

District and area to benefit from new increased safety once full funding has been secured

The District of Port Edward is $75,000 closer to obtaining a new fire engine that will ‘significantly’ improve readiness and response capacities, thanks to Trigon Pacific Terminals.

Mayor Knut Bjorndal said the community leans on the volunteer fire department for emergency response and while the residential population is small, the geographical area the fire department covers is extensive.

“We rely on the dedicated members of our volunteer fire department to respond to fires, motor vehicle accidents along Highway 16, and potential rail-related incidents – and it’s important that we provide them with the right equipment to carry out these crucial duties.”

The current 30-year-old vehicle, which is still in use, will be replaced by a $450,000 Freightliner M2 Crew Cab fire truck, with other financial commitments having been made to secure the purchase. Once the total funding has been raised, the completion of the purchase can be finalized.

“Trigon is a safety-first operation, and this commitment carries through to our support for nearby communities – communities that we in turn, rely on to support us in the event of an emergency at our terminal,” Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon, said.“Our employees who live in Port Edward and all of us at the terminal are pleased to bring the District closer to its very important fundraising goal.”

