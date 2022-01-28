Protesters and supporters drive over the Nipigon Bridge on the Trans Canada Highway as part of a trucking convoy against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Nipigon, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

Trucker protest converging on Canadian capital

The convoy of big rigs has been gaining participants and supporters as it rolls across the country

The first trucks in a national convoy that was organized to protest the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers are due to arrive in the Ottawa area today.

The convoy of big rigs has been gaining participants and supporters as it rolls across the country from all directions for a weekend rally in the capital.

In Toronto Thursday crowds of people lined part of the route, waving Canadian flags and holding up signs denouncing the vaccine mandate as they cheered the truckers on.

Some with extreme, far-right views have latched onto the protest, which has been condemned by the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

Many truckers have posted on social media they are continuing to do their jobs and that the convoy doesn’t speak for them.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has warned people not to dismiss the protesters as simple freedom fighters, saying nobody wants to see the Parliament Hill demonstration descend into anti-government violence.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Thursday that he would meet with some of the truckers, adding that he and his MP’s have long stood against the vaccine mandate they now face. But he also denounced those involved in the convoy who are espousing racist and extremist ideas.

Meanwhile, police in Ottawa stressed they would not tolerate any criminal behaviour as they made plans to deal with thousands of demonstrators at Saturday’s so called “freedom rally.”

– The Canadian Press

Trucksvaccines

Previous story
Long-term care still struggles with rampant COVID-19 cases as Omicron wave levels off
Next story
Coquitlam Mounties seeking witnesses to fatal stabbing

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC said in a statement they have issued previous orders regarding the control of harmful airborne dust and accumulations. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafeBC slaps Rio Tinto with $680K fine for high-risk violation caused by airborne contaminants

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally