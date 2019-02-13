Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a backlash both within and outside his own party after Jody Wilson-Raybould’s sudden resignation from his cabinet.

While some Liberals have anonymously accused her of being self-centred and disloyal to the party, others have gone to bat for her for being courageous and strong as allegations swirl that Trudeau’s office pressured her to head off a criminal prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Liberal staff and MPs are nervous and wanting their own answers about exactly what happened while several Indigenous leaders are accusing Trudeau of sexism and racism in his treatment of her.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee say the situation is a step backwards in the walk towards reconciliation while National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says he is very concerned about the many unanswered questions around her departure from cabinet.

Treasury Board President Jane Philpott, one of Wilson-Raybould’s closest allies in cabinet, posted a tweet noting how much she learned from Wilson-Raybould about Indigenous rights and justice.

Trudeau denies anything wrong occurred and said Tuesday evening if Wilson-Raybould had felt pressure she should have told him about it but she never did.

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Texas woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: ‘I’m not lying’
Next story
VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

Disabled ship off Haida Gwaii towed to Vancouver

Newly contracted emergency offshore towing vessel, Atlantic Eagle, paid Prince Rupert a brief visit

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

All Native Basketball Tournament Day One Recap

Highlights and Results from the first day of the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

Most Read