Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau joins G20 leaders in pushing Taliban for aid access, respect for rights

European Union reveals support package of $1.4 billion, about two-thirds of which was new money

Canada joined its G20 allies in pushing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers to allow humanitarian aid to better reach the country’s suffering people.

During a virtual summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow G20 leaders discussed the crisis in Afghanistan created by the Taliban rout of Kabul’s Western-backed government.

The European Union emerged from the summit Tuesday announcing a support package of $1.4 billion, about two-thirds of which was new money.

There was no sign of any renewed Canadian financial commitment following Canada’s August announcement of an additional $50 million in humanitarian assistance to international organizations helping Afghanistan.

The financial assistance being offered by Canada and its allies is channelled through international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Bank, and has never been sent directly to Afghan governments of any stripe.

A senior government official said Trudeau used his speaking time at the G20 meeting to push the resettlement of Afghan refugees, noting that Canada had doubled its commitment to accept 40,000 asylum seekers.

The official provided details of the Trudeau’s participation at the meeting on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Trudeau joined other leaders in pressing the Taliban to protect the fundamental rights of all Afghans, especially women.

The meeting marked one of the first multilateral gatherings since the August collapse of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American military forces, which ended two decades of Western military and political engagement with the country.

Afghanistan’s economy is now on the verge of collapse and its population is facing dire food shortages.

Even before the country fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan was heavily reliant on foreign spending assistance.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi hosted the Tuesday meeting because his country currently holds the chair of the G20. The United States, China and Russia are among the group members, and their leaders also attended the virtual summit.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

AfghanistanJustin Trudeau

Previous story
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals
Next story
Doctors alarmed by loophole allowing sale of used asbestos products

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

If chickens are out in the open or covered by weak netting, Northern Goshawks are likely to get a free and easy meal. But the endangered raptors tend to eat their prey in place, leaving them vulnerable to defensive chicken keepers. (Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District photo)
Haida Gwaii’s forest-dwelling hawk: One of the most endangered species on the planet

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley