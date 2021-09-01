Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Trudeau, O’Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaign

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail

The three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau begins his day by announcing his platform in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in Ontario, with a morning announcement at the Ottawa hotel he has been using as his main base throughout the campaign.

New Democrat head Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a housing announcement in Montreal, followed by a virtual town hall in the evening.

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail alongside the economy on Tuesday, as Statistics Canada reported the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent between April and June, and estimated another drop in real gross domestic product in July.

Experts say when the economy is good, or perceived to be going in the right direction, voters are inclined to reward the incumbent government.

They also say when voters feel the opposite, they are inclined to punish the incumbent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Vaccine hesitancy highest in Alberta, racialized groups at rollout’s start: survey
Next story
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says

Just Posted

Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. Nearly a year later, RCMP announced Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (RCMP handout photo)
Vanderhoof man charged in 2020 Houston homicide

Very weak La Niña conditions are predicted for affect the north west coast this winter. (File photo)
Cooler conditions predicted on the North Coast following a dry summer

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Jody Craven was scheduled to be transferred to Prince Rupert from Smithers for surgery on Aug. 31. (Contributed photo)
People’s Party candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley to be medevaced to Prince Rupert for surgery

A photo of Lakhwinder Jhaj, from an opinion column for Abbotsford News on Oct. 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Liberals choose Lower Mainland resident as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate for federal election