Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

Justin Trudeau said some politicians prey on anxieties Canadians feel about their situations. Speaking at a St. Catharines, Ont., townhall, the prime minister said that approach might lead to political gain but is not the answer.
The Canadian Press
The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario
Justin Trudeau said some politicians prey on anxieties Canadians feel about their situations. Speaking at a St. Catharines, Ont., townhall, the prime minister said that approach might lead to political gain but is not the answer.
The Canadian Press
Baileys for breakfast? It may not be what the doctor ordered, but… Continue reading
Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs
By Margo Hearne The marine forecast read “winds northwest 15 to 25… Continue reading
The frost was gone, but the iced puddles on Mac Blo Road… Continue reading
First and foremost, I wish to express my gratitude to the many… Continue reading
Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required
Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business
Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby
Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background
Driver charged and highway closed for nine hours - containers did not rupture
Pettersson said he wasn’t feeling any pain during Wednesday’s skate
They are in a red canoe, all clad in life jackets, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Ella-Grace are waving
Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models
The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank
A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash
Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business
The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association
Dozens marched across the Greater Victoria community of Langford to support the Wet’suwet’en people
Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background