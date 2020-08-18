Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be sworn in as Canada’s new finance minister later today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also looking to prorogue Parliament next month in order to come back with a new speech from the throne and an economic update in October.

Multiple sources confirm to The Canadian Press that Freeland will remain as deputy prime minister as she adds the finance portfolio to her already packed list of responsibilities.

Bill Morneau announced last night he was leaving the Finance post following much speculation about a growing rift between him and Trudeau.

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations for not recusing themselves from a decision to award a large student grant contract to WE Charity despite both having close ties to the organization.

The Trudeau government is also planning a cabinet retreat in mid-September with the intention of proroguing Parliament and presenting a pandemic recovery plan in a throne speech in early October.

READ MORE: Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin TrudeauParliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts say COVID waivers unlikely to shield private schools from legal action
Next story
B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Just Posted

Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing Tournament raises $1,800 for summer camp

Gil Pollard won first prize of $3,000 for his 33.06-pound spring salmon

Voluntary shipping protection zone trial for Haida Gwaii to start in fall

Vessels weighing 500 tonnes or more asked to observe minimum distance of 50 miles from west coast

Weekend rain on Haida Gwaii exceeds threshold for landslides

Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District warning against backcountry travel

Kwuna cancels late Monday sailings for charter flight

BC Ferries making schedule adjustments on Aug. 17 to facilitate arrival of new crew

All-Islands Protocol Table working to restore Haida place names

List of 12 priority names created; Queen Charlotte, Port Clements councils vote to support changes

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

Most Read