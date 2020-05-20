A closed store front boutique business called Francis Watson pleads for help displaying a sign in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is expanding a loan program for small businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and is working on a new support for companies having trouble paying rent.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

The prime minister unveiled a forgivable loan program for landlords who take part in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program on Wednesday (May 20).

The CECRA program was first announced in April. To qualify, landlords must offer a 75 per cent rent reduction to their small business tenants for the months of April, May and June. In exchange, government will cover 50 per cent of the rent payment, tenants must pay 25 per cent and the commercial landlord must forgive 25 per cent.

Businesses must pay no more than $50,000 in gross monthly rent per location, generate no more than $20 million in gross annual revenues and have had a 70 per cent drop in revenues due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said applications for the program would open May 25.

READ MORE: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii ‘ninjas’ combat COVID-19 blues with care packages

More than 700 residents have joined ‘Care Ninjas’ Facebook group since May 14

Shoreline cleanup, sampling complete following Dinan Bay diesel spill

Assistant professor at SFU provides general insight into diesel spills, impacts

COVID-19: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

Some other national parks and historic sites set to partially reopen by June 1

Haida Gwaii to benefit from over $2 million in new infrastructure funding

Provincial funding for local infrastructure, service improvements announced on May 11

Village of Port Clements council meets to discuss local vision of B.C.’s restart plan

Mayor, council, members of the public discussed ‘vision of what the restart would be like” locally

VIDEO: Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law accordion duo spreads cheer in Queen Charlotte

Nettie Harder and daughter-in-law Heather make up ‘The Discordions’

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Most Read