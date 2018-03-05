President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump issued a pair of early-morning tweets that say American tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will only come off if there’s a new NAFTA agreement that’s fair to the United States.

The president also wrote that Canada must treat U.S. farmers better and Mexico must do more to stop drugs from getting into the United States.

Related: Trump promises big tariffs on steel, aluminum; impact on Canada still unclear

The president has invoked national security as the reasons for imposing tariffs of 25 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, on all imported steel and aluminum.

But the Trump administration is coming under political pressure at home to exclude Canada, which is the largest source of imported steel and aluminum to the United States.

His administration is in the midst of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, which covers trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Related: Trudeau sounds alarm bell as U.S. inches toward tariff war

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur
Next story
Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Just Posted

Kumdis wetlands to be restored after illegal logging

Haida Nation, Nature Conservancy of Canada to co-manage 140-acre wetland property

Port loggers fear more layoffs ahead

Local loggers who rely on BC Timber Sales say they are running… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii’s first baby of the year

Haida Gwaii’s first baby of the year is already living it up… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Deer-resistant plants for a fence-free garden

By Elaine Nyeholt Seedy Saturday is March 10 at the Port Clements… Continue reading

On the Wing: Diatoms in Delkatla and the secrets of biofilm

By Margo Hearne There’s nothing like a spot of drama to get… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Self-driving ‘sailbot’ returns to Vancouver after being lost at sea

The self-navigating “sailbot” was rescued off the coast of Florida in December

‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

“The Shape of Water“’s Oscar wins on Sunday highlighted Canadian talent

Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Most Read