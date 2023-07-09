Tsah Creek wildfire burning near Vanderhoof on July 9, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service handout)

Tsah Creek wildfire burns close to Hwy 27, prompting temporary closure

The province temporarily closed Highway 27 between Vanderhoof and Fort St. James Saturday night due to the burning Tsah Creek wildfire.

On Sunday, BC Wildfire Service called the measure precautionary in relation to the 300-hectare wildfire. The highway has since reopened.

“Last night, due to a thunder cell passing through the area, winds on-site became erratic with gusts up to 50-kilometres per hour from the west, influencing fire behaviour,” the wildfire said in an update.

“Fire spotting upwards of 100 metres ahead of the main fire front breached control lines along the east flank.”

The wildfire remains burning about 1 kilometre west of the highway.

“Traffic control remains in place to ensure commuter and response personnel safety. Please drive with caution as there are wildfire crews actively working in the area and visibility is limited due to smoke.”

The fire was discovered on July 5 and believed to be caused by lightning.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the Powers Creek area, specifically south of Seymour Lake, accessed from Tatlow or Hudson Bay Mountain roads.

An evacuation order is underway for all properties on either side of Highway 27 near Echo Lake and Bearcub FSR.

