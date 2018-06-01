Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

Two individuals have now been confirmed as deceased following a May 21 fire on Northernview Drive off Westside Road.

Just after 4:15 a.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist the North Westside Fire Rescue with a fully engulfed home located in the 300 block of Northernview Drive. The fire was extinguished, however the structure was destroyed and its two occupants were unaccounted for at the time.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section unit was on-scene for numerous days while they conducted their investigation, which is still ongoing, however scene examination has now been completed and two individuals have been confirmed to have perished in the fire.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing at this time,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan GIS unit will continue to work alongside the BC Coroner’s Service on identifying the two deceased individuals.”

No further information to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information in regards to the fire is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

