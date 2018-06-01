North Westside Fire Rescue. —Image: Vernon Morningstar

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

Two individuals have now been confirmed as deceased following a May 21 fire on Northernview Drive off Westside Road.

Just after 4:15 a.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist the North Westside Fire Rescue with a fully engulfed home located in the 300 block of Northernview Drive. The fire was extinguished, however the structure was destroyed and its two occupants were unaccounted for at the time.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section unit was on-scene for numerous days while they conducted their investigation, which is still ongoing, however scene examination has now been completed and two individuals have been confirmed to have perished in the fire.

“The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing at this time,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan GIS unit will continue to work alongside the BC Coroner’s Service on identifying the two deceased individuals.”

RELATED: Fire destroys North Westside home

No further information to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information in regards to the fire is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM
Next story
5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Just Posted

DFO implements chinook restrictions for North Coast

One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation

Surrey students explore cultural history of Haida Gwaii

With a map of Haida Gwaii on the table, three Indigenous students… Continue reading

Purchasing a 65-year-old pipeline doesn’t make sense, says MP Nathan Cullen

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s debate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

New rules allow more people to use Northern Health bus service

Seniors 60 and older, people with mobility issues can now ride without a medical appointment

Trail builders seek official support for Skidegate-Queen Charlotte plan

It’s no walk in the park. Trail builders Mark Walsh and Rémi… Continue reading

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Most Read