Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

Crashes also sent multiple people to hospital

Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes near Pemberton over the weekend, RCMP said.

In a news release, RCMP said a Friday (July 3) crash 10 kilometres north of the In Shuck Ch forest service road along Highway 99 left a 31-year-old man dead. Police said the motorcycle had been travelling north along Highway 99 around 5 p.m. when the rider lost control of his bike around a corner, slid into the southbound lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Another crash killed a motorcyclist about nine kilometres north of Joffre Lake along Highway 99 just before noon on Sunday. Mounties said the crash involved three motorcycles colliding with a southbound vehicle. One motorcyclist, a man from the Lower Mainland, was killed in the crash. Two more motorcycles and a person from the vehicle were airlifted to a Lower Mainland hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

RCMP said that witnesses, including an off-duty doctor and paramedics, aided the crash victims before help arrived.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 604-892-6100 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers.

