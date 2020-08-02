FILE - The Kwuna ferry leaves a fog bank. BC Ferries has cancelled two MV Kwuna sailings on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, to facilitate connecting staff on a charter flight. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Two Kwuna sailings cancelled on B.C. Day

BC Ferries making schedule adjustments on Aug. 3 to facilitate charter flight

BC Ferries has adjusted the schedule for the MV Kwuna on B.C. Day (Aug. 3), to facilitate connecting staff on a charter flight.

According to a service notice, the 10 p.m. sailing departing Alliford Bay has been cancelled as well as the 10:30 p.m. sailing departing Skidegate.

“Scheduled sailings will return with the return of connecting air service,” the notice said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause you.”

