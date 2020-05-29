FILE - A structure view of Geikie Creek No. 2, one of two bridges completed in 2019 along Highway 16 between Port Clements and Tlell. On Friday, May 29, 2020, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced two additional new bridges will be constructed along Highway 16 between the two communities, with completion expected for fall 2020. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Submitted photo)

Two new bridges to be built along Highway 16 between Port Clements, Tlell

Ministry of Transportation says $5.4-million project expected to be complete in fall 2020

Construction crews will start work in the coming weeks on a $5.4-million project to build two new bridges along Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii.

According to a May 29 release from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the new bridges will ensure people can continue to travel safely and efficiently between Port Clements and Tlell.

Both of the new bridges will be two lanes and 21 metres long, constructed of concrete and steel to replace timber bridges at the end of their serviceable life.

One of the new bridges, the Gold Creek Bridge, will be located eight kilometres southeast of Port Clements.

The other new bridge, Geikie Creek Bridge No. 1, will be located 3.5 kilometres northwest of Tlell.

ALSO READ: Safer connections between Port Clements, Tlell

According to the release, the construction contract was awarded to Formula Contractors Ltd. of Prince George, which is expected to minimize traffic disruptions and complete the work in fall 2020.

The release also said the ministry is working closely with the contractor, the Council of the Haida Nation, local municipalities, and WorkSafeBC to ensure health and safety are maintained for all residents and workers.

Geikie Creek Bridge No. 2 and Geikie Creek Bridge No. 3 were built last year to replace bridges of similar construction and lifespan. Those bridges are also located along Highway 16 between Port Clements and Tlell.

Most Read