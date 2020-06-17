FILE – A bear and five cubs have been reported in the Upper Evergreen Dr. of the Wiltse area of Penticton. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Two women are in hospital with unknown injuries after a bear attack on a logging road in Prince George, the BC Conservation Officer Service says.

The attack happened yesterday afternoon, Conservation officer Chris Doyle announced during a news conference Wednesday (June 17). The women were taken to hospital.

Several conservation officers are in the area investigating the incident, which Doyle called “fluid.”

More details are expected to be released later today.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic
Next story
Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Zoey Collinson and Brenna Kowalchuk ran for MMIWG, including Kowalchuk’s niece Chantel Moore

Young black bear found shot, illegally dumped on Haida Gwaii

Bear reported June 13 near Pesuta Shipwreck Trail; Anyone with information asked to call RAPP line

VIDEO: Dozens attend Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Daajing Giids

Speeches and signs advocated for end of racism toward Black and Indigenous people, people of colour

VIDEO: Inaugural Skidegate Food Gathering Fest reels in 365 donated salmon

Participants in the first fishing fest donated enough spring salmon for every day of the year

BC Ferries removing some sailings between Skidegate and Alliford Bay

The 12:30 p.m. sailing from Alliford Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Skidegate are being removed

VIDEO: Inaugural Skidegate Food Gathering Fest reels in 365 donated salmon

Participants in the first fishing fest donated enough spring salmon for every day of the year

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Most Read