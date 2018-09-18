U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are ratcheting up the pressure on Canada to get a deal done on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In a statement released by the U.S. website Politico, House majority whip Steve Scalise delivers a stern warning about “growing frustration” in Congress with what he calls Canada’s “negotiating tactics.” ‘

READ MORE: Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

READ MORE: Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Scalise, who represents the state of Louisiana, says the Canadian government does not appear to be either ready or willing to “make the concessions” necessary to reach what the statement describes as a fair and high-standard agreement.

And he suggests that time is running out for Canada to join the agreement already reached in principle between the U.S. and Mexico.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is expected to resume talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday, had not seen the statement when asked about it prior to question period.

But she says Canada has been negotiating in good faith throughout the 13-month process and remains committed to nothing short of a deal that’s in the best interest of Canadians.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
21 new paramedics promised for B.C. Interior
Next story
Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August

Just Posted

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Tlell Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday until Thanksgiving

The Observer mistook the final day for the farmers market – don’t miss the harvest!

Masset dodges empty-ballot bullet

After an extended deadline, Masset now has enough candidates for council

Sunny skies for Terry Fox Run

Queen Charlotte and Masset runs raise nearly $3,000 for cancer research

Masset short on council candidates, other communities okay

Nominations deadline for Masset council extended to 4 p.m. Monday

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

21 new paramedics promised for B.C. Interior

A total of 18 new full-time paramedics will be hired for Kamloops and three are being hired for Chase.

Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists

He wants them to be in line with U.S. rules

Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August

113 extra people tried to cross the Canadian border last month

Tilray to export cannabis formulation to U.S. for clinical trial

Marijuana remains illegal in most of the U.S.

Court of appeal grants injunction on Taseko’s exploratory drilling in B.C. Interior

The decision provides temporary protection and relief, said Chief Joe Alphonse

Volunteer crew ready to build ramps for B.C. amputee

Jean Moulton will soon have an easier time getting in and out of her home.

Most Read