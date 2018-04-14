UBC is apologizing for sending out 28,000 email invites to orientation event for new students, including some who will not be accepted into the university. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

Orientation Week is a time many soon-to-be university students look forward to as a way to kick off their collegiate careers, meet new friends and learn the ins and outs of the campus.

But earlier this week, 28,000 students who applied to get into the University of B.C. were accidentally sent Orientation Week invites, despite only 7,000 applicants being accepted into first-year programs at the school each year.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, UBC associate registrar and director Andrew Arida said the emailed invite was to register for JumpStart, an orientation event for new students on campus.

READ MORE: UFV students regaining email access today, following hack and ransom demand

And while the invite was not a notification of admission, he said, the university is apologizing for any misunderstanding.

“We apologize for the confusion it caused for prospective students,” he said. “We know that waiting to find out if you have been accepted into university can be a very stressful time, and we are sorry for any uncertainty that this email created.”

Arida said the school is notifying all individuals who received the email in error, and advises all applicants to log into their Student Service Centre account for their admission status.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

Just Posted

Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

Limited-entry bear hunt replaces open season on Haida Gwaii

Open season for black bear closed April 12. Hunters now have until May 25 to apply for limited-entry

Haida Gwaii School District to run its own bus fleet next school year

School bussing is about to make a big turn on Haida Gwaii.… Continue reading

Masset Magic: A vigil for Humboldt

By Evelyn von Almassy I visited Saskatchewan many years ago, stopping in… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Reflecting on the Queen of the North and Cosmic Coincidence

By Janet Rigg Though spring is a time of renewal, I’ve been… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northwest sending girl’s softball team to BC Summer Games

First time in eight years the northwest has had a girls team

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so the Tsilhqot’in National Government can determine its emergency management

Canadian men go for gold after buzzer-beater at the Commonwealth Games

The dramatic win guarantees Canada its first medal in men’s basketball

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

Three funerals taking place for Humboldt Broncos killed in last week’s bus crash

B.C. RCMP constable being sued for alleged assault, false imprisonment

Lawsuit stems from traffic stop incident in November of 2017

Beloved dog missing after truck stolen from Barriere found in Chilliwack

Vehicle recovered in Chilliwack, but not the dog

Most Read