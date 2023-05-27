UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research has released a summary of its ongoing rural health survey. The University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine says it is mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Pieter Swart, an anesthesiologist and associate professor at the school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research has released a summary of its ongoing rural health survey. The University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine says it is mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Pieter Swart, an anesthesiologist and associate professor at the school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC faculty of medicine mourns loss of colleague who died climbing Mount Everest

Colleague said he died due to a ‘respiratory event’ while descending the mountain

A Vancouver man has died while trying to pursue his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest.

The University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine says it is mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Pieter Swart, an anesthesiologist and associate professor at the school.

Dr. Hamed Umedaly, one of Swart’s colleagues in the university’s anesthesiology department, says Swart was a “beloved friend” who had an “insatiable wanderlust.”

In a post shared online by the university, Umedaly says Swart died Thursday due to a “respiratory event” while descending the mountain.

It says he was pursuing a childhood dream of “being on top of the world” and describes Swart as a respected and caring doctor.

The post says a memorial will be arranged with Swart’s family.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EverestUBC

Previous story
Quebec toddler dies after falling into grain mixer in farm accident
Next story
B.C. extends reach of property tax aimed at turning empty houses into rental homes

Just Posted

Juno award-winning Canadian band 54-40 will play at the Lester Center as part of the 2023-2024 season lineup on Oct. 20, 21. (Photo: Supplied)
54-40 on its way for 2023-2024 season at Lester Centre in Prince Rupert

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.