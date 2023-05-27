UBC faculty of medicine mourns loss of colleague who died climbing Mount Everest

Colleague said he died due to a ‘respiratory event’ while descending the mountain

The University of British Columbia's faculty of medicine says it is mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Pieter Swart, an anesthesiologist and associate professor at the school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Vancouver man has died while trying to pursue his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest.

The University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine says it is mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Pieter Swart, an anesthesiologist and associate professor at the school.

Dr. Hamed Umedaly, one of Swart’s colleagues in the university’s anesthesiology department, says Swart was a “beloved friend” who had an “insatiable wanderlust.”

In a post shared online by the university, Umedaly says Swart died Thursday due to a “respiratory event” while descending the mountain.

It says he was pursuing a childhood dream of “being on top of the world” and describes Swart as a respected and caring doctor.

The post says a memorial will be arranged with Swart’s family.

