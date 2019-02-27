UK wildfires rip through “Winnie the Pooh” forest

Crews extinguished two wildfires in East Sussex’s Ashdown Fores

Unseasonably warm and dry weather have fueled fires in Britain, with blazes at Ashdown Forest — made famous by the “Winnie the Pooh” books — as well as West Yorkshire’s Saddleworth Moor and Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Baby makes surprise arrival on Sheep Creek Hill

Crews extinguished two wildfires in East Sussex’s Ashdown Forest, the inspiration for the fictional Hundred Acre Wood in the classic books by A.A. Milne. Ashdown Forest Rangers were not available for comment Wednesday to discuss the extent of the damage.

Firefighters are expected to bring the moor fire and the Arthur’s Seat fires under control Wednesday.

Britain saw its hottest winter day on record on Tuesday when the mercury hit 21.2 Celsius (69.4 Fahrenheit) in London.

Wet and windy conditions are predicted for the coming days.

READ MORE: Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP recover detonated pipe bomb in Banff National Park
Next story
Alberta police charge man in 2016 death of an infant

Just Posted

Local scallops featured in Fukasaku chef’s chowdown chowder

The Ocean Wise competition chowder will be featured at Fukasaku next week

Second Gaaysiigang oceans forum set to make waves this week

Keynotes will feature Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Maori tourism leader Hone Mihaka

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Howler’s Beer and Wine Store

Queen Charlotte RCMP are investigating a robbery Sunday night at the Howlers… Continue reading

CHP chooses Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Christian Heritage Party chose federal leader Rod Taylor as its 2019 federal election candidate.

Maritime Museum takes nominations for top B.C. mariners

Beaver Medals go out to those making outstanding achievements in the marine sector

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

Most Read