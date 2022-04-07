The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific oysters due to a possible norovirus contamination. (AP File Photo)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific oysters due to a possible norovirus contamination. (AP File Photo)

Union Bay Seafood brand Pacific oysters recalled due to norovirus risk

Oysters in question were sold in B.C., and may have been distributed in other provinces as well

A recall has been issued for Union Bay Seafood Ltd. of Richmond, B.C. brand Pacific oysters due to a possible norovirus contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Chef Creek Xs and Royal Miyagi xsm Pacific oysters originated in British Columbia and have a harvest date of Mar. 17.

The CFIA says they were sold in B.C., and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.

They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The CFIA says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the oysters.

It notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: U.S. FDA reports 91 cases of norovirus linked to B.C. oysters

Food

Previous story
Province introduces amendments that will force politicians charged with crimes to take leave
Next story
North Coast art organizations to receive portion of $12.4 million

Just Posted

Gitwinksihlkw’s Eric Nyce goes up for a layup en route to 24 points in his team’s victory against Massett during Masters play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap

Claudia Pavon and her daughter Malvina Pavon of Clover Field’s Apiaries share their sweet talents of honey-making and beekeeping as vendors at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on April 6. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Queen bee of the north makes sweet honey for ANBT

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO Joel McKay. (Submitted photo)
“Good news, bad news and a lot of uncertainty” for northern B.C. economy: report