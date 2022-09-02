Hospital transfer workers are seen outside the Lynn Valley Centre care home in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The union representing the majority of 60,000 hospital and long-term care workers in British Columbia says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Hospital Employers Association of B.C. after 65 days of contract negotiations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Hospital transfer workers are seen outside the Lynn Valley Centre care home in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The union representing the majority of 60,000 hospital and long-term care workers in British Columbia says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Hospital Employers Association of B.C. after 65 days of contract negotiations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Unions representing 60,000 B.C. health-care workers reach tentative contract deal

The Hospital Employees’ Union says the three-year deal includes “significant compensation improvements”

The union representing the majority of 60,000 hospital and long-term care workers in British Columbia says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Hospital Employers Association of B.C. after 65 days of contract negotiations.

The Hospital Employees’ Union says the three-year deal includes “significant compensation improvements” and “measures to tackle serious staffing shortages and worker burnout.”

A statement from Meena Brisard, the lead negotiator for the nine-union Facilities Bargaining Association, says protecting members’ earnings against rising living costs was a priority during the talks that began in February.

She says the tentative deal struck Thursday also includes “major new investments” in training and education and a commitment to hire thousands of new workers.

Other provisions give workers a greater voice when it comes to changes to shifts and rotations and provide more comprehensive health and safety protections.

The Hospital Employees’ Union says its provincial executive will review the terms of the tentative deal next week and full details will be provided to members before they decide whether to accept it in a vote that has yet to be scheduled.

The union represents more than 90 per cent of employees covered by the agreement across a range of jobs in hospitals, care homes, clinics, corporate offices and supply warehouses, working directly with patients as well as in support services.

The tentative deal also includes provisions promoting greater inclusion and equity in health care, including measures to strengthen “progress toward reconciliation and culturally safe health-care delivery,” the union’s statement says.

– The Canadian Press

Union wage deals

Previous story
‘This will happen again’: B.C. family pleas for action after man fatally shot while dirt biking
Next story
Family of Indigenous man killed after police shooting in Vancouver demand public inquest

Just Posted

Left to right: Skeena– Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice, Premier John Horgan, Attorney General Murray Rankin, Daajing Giids Mayor Kris Olsen, Haida Nation council President P kil tlaats ‘gaa (Peter Lantin) and Municipal Affairs minister Nathan Cullen. ( Taylor Bachrach/Facebook)
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Telkwa high-speed chase leads to two arrests

A totem pole being raised at the Coast Mountain College Terrace campus, in front of the new student housing building, Wii Gyemsiga Siwilaawksat, Aug. 31. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Pulling our pride back up’: New totem pole raised at Coast Mountain College Terrace campus

Christian White addresses people at the potlach ceremony held Aug 19-20. (Coastal First Nations/Facebook)
Haida carver Christian White raises his tallest totem pole yet at a potlatch ceremony in Old Massett