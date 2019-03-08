The College was first made aware of Minoo Iromloo last March when an individual reported her after receiving cosmetic medical procedures at a home in Lions Bay. (File photo)

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

A case of bad botox has lead the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons to grant an injunction against an unlicensed practitioner in Vancouver.

The college said in a news release Friday that it was first made aware of Minoo Iromloo last March when an individual reported her after receiving cosmetic medical procedures at a home in Lions Bay.

The college won the court order against Iromloo in B.C. Supreme Court in February.

READ MORE: ‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

The individual claims she experienced bruising, headache and pain as a result of the cosmetic injections and fillers.

“This case underscores the importance of seeing a regulated health professional for cosmetic injections,” said Graeme Keirstead, chief legal counsel of the college. “Ms. Iromloo is not a registrant of the college and is not licensed to practise medicine in British Columbia.”

Iromloo is banned from all activities and services related to the use of botox and dermal fillers and cannot advertise herself as a physician in any way nor imply she has a license to practise medicine in the province.

The college is reminding the public that receiving medical services such as injections from an unlicensed practitioner is risky, and to verify the credentials of anyone practicing.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New code aims to increase number of women working in B.C. construction industry
Next story
Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Just Posted

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Haida Gwaii School District receives $530,000 from province

Upgrades planned for Sk’Aadgaa Naay Elementary, Gudangaay Tlaats’Gaa Naay Secondary

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

B.C. Hindu temple president charged with sexual assault

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Most Read